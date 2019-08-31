New Mexico Football Friday Night Week 2

New Mexico Football Friday Night is back with all the action from week 2 in high school football. The crew starts things off with a look at Centennials blow out victory over West Mesa. Then Van takes us to El Paso, TX, as Cleveland Storm running back Dorian Lewis headed back home to play at his old stomping grounds. It wouldn’t be a warm welcome though, as Franklin high takes out the Storm 36-13.

Van then tosses things off to Jared for this Game of the Week, which featured Oñate and Cibola. Cibola remains unbeaten with their freshman QB, Aden Chavez, as they beat Oñate 35-26.

The Volcano Hawks were represented on the Football Show as head coach Chad Wallin and QB Diego Pavia came into the studio and talked Hawk football with Van and Jared. Van then wraps up the first block with highlights from Rio Grande and Manzano. Manzano was not only a winner on the field but also online as they took home week two’s Spirit Stick competition.

Van is back with more highlights this time from Class 5A. Artesia won their first game of the year taking out Hobbs, Goddard also came out on top beating Carlsbad, and Roswell would also win on the road beating Lovington.

The Highland Hornets are then highlighted as they remain unbeaten after a win over Valencia in week 2. Santa Fe earns their first win since September of last year after taking out Moriarty at home.

Van Tate is back and has all the action from Bernalillo and Zuni. Jared then returns and has a 4-game slot for this week’s Thursday Night Rewind. Van wraps things up with a look at Taos and Los Alamos, as the Tigers remain unbeaten after taking out Los Alamos on the road.

In the home stretch, the Warrior of the Week award is given out and this week’s winner has to be Aden Chavez from Cibola High School. As the freshman stand out had a spectacular performance in the Cougars week 1 win over Sandia. The crew then has highlights from Eunice and Estancia and then wrap things up with a look at Saturday’s schedule.

Come back next week for week 3 of New Mexico High School football. Van and Jared will have all the highlights and news you need to see.