New Mexico Football Friday Night: Week 14

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Football Friday Night crew is back with all the highlights and scores from week three of high school playoff football. Van Tate starts off the action with a preview with the Rio Rancho Rams, as they will play Volcano Vista on Saturday in a Class 6A Semifinal. Jared Chester then joins the set next as he has the Game of the Week, which featured a huge win for the Cleveland Storm over the Clovis Wildcats. Cleveland is going to the 6A State Championship for the third time since 2015. The crew then steps aside to talk with the 6A top seed Volcano Vista Hawks.

In the next block of the Football Show, Van starts things off with a look at a big win for Roswell over Deming. Roswell is still undefeated and is now headed to their second consecutive state title game. The crew then steps aside from the highlights to preview the other end of the 5A bracket with the Los Lunas Tigers. Van then wraps up this block with a look at the Goddard Rockets as they head into a state semifinal matchup on Saturday.

In the next block of the Football Show, Van talks 4A football and has a preview with the undefeated Bloomfield Bobcats. Jared then returns to the set and profiles the Grants Pirates, who will play Bloomfield on Saturday and is in search of their first-ever state championship win. Van then wraps up this block with a look at the Portales rams and their match up with Lovington.

Van and Jared return to wrap up this week’s edition of the Football Show, with the Warrior of the Week, and previews from Class 3A and Class 4A.

Remember to tune in next week for a full look at Championship Saturday, the final week of High School Football.