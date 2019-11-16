New Mexico Football Friday Night: Week 13

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Football Friday Night crew is back with all of the highlights and scores from week two of high school playoff football.

Van Tate starts off the action with highlights from Clovis’ big win over La Cueva. Van then has highlights from Cleveland’s close victory over Centennial. Jared Chester joins the set next, as he has highlights from Rio Rancho’s shut out victory over Las Cruces. Van and Jared then step aside from the highlights to get an inside look at Cibola cougar Football. Van then wraps up this block with highlights from Volcano Vista’s victory over Mayfield.

In the next block of the Football Show, Van starts things off with a look at a big win for Roswell over Alamogordo. Then it’s a preview of Saturday’s matchup between Artesia and Los Lunas. Van wraps up this block with another look at a Saturday game between Goddard and Piedra Vista.

In the next block of the Football Show, the whole crew is back and they preview the Saturday matchups in Class 4A. Coaches give their insight on their perspective games.

Van and Jared return to wrap up this week’s edition of The Football Show, with the Warrior of the Week, and highlights from Tularosa’s win over Dexter. The team then wraps up the show with more previews and a scoreboard of Melrose’s 8-Man State Title victory over Tatum.

Remember to tune in next week for all the highlights and scores from week 14 of high school football, which will be the next round in this year’s State Playoffs.