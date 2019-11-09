New Mexico Football Friday Night: Week 12

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Football Friday Night crew is back with all the highlights and scores from week one of high school playoff football. Van Tate starts off the action with highlights from Las Cruces’ win over Sandia, and then moves on to talk shop with the top seed in Class 5A, the Volcano Vista Hawks.

Jared Chester joins the set next, as he has highlights from La Cueva’s victory over Eldorado in week one of the playoffs. This was the only game played in the metro area this week. Van then returns with a look at the team the Bears will play, the Clovis Wildcats. After that, he talks with another head coach who is on a bye this week, David Howes of the Rio Rancho Rams. Jared is back once again after that, as he has a look at some of the best plays or players from regular season football. Van then wraps up this block with a look at the Cleveland Storm and who they will play in round two.

In the next block of the Football Show, Van starts things off with a look at a big win for Artesia over Capital. Van then has a preview with the Los Lunas Tigers and then the score from Belen and Deming, and highlights from Almagordo and Santa Teresa. Van then wraps up this block with a look at Piedra Vistas’ victory over the Highland Hornets.

In the next block of the Football Show, the whole crew is back and they start with highlights from Ruidoso’s victory over St. Pius X.

Van and Jared return to wrap up this week’s edition of The Football Show with the Warrior of the Week, and highlights from Menaul’s first loss of the year coming from the playoff game with Melrose.

Remember to tune in next week for all the highlights and scores from week 13 of high school football, which will be the next round in this year’s State Playoffs.