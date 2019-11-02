New Mexico Football Friday Night – Week 11

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Football Friday Night crew is back with all the highlights and scores from week 11 of high school football, which is the end of the regular season. Van Tate starts off the action with highlights from Las Cruces’ win over Mayfield, and then moves on to highlights from Cleveland’s win over Rio Rancho. Jared Chester joins the set next, as he highlights from the Clovis Wildcats victory over La Cueva. Van and Jared then take a step away from the highlights and interview the Eldorado Eagles live on set. Van is back after that and wraps up the first block with scores from Class 6A.

In the next block of the Football Show, Van starts things off with a look at a big win for Roswell over Goddard. Artesia highlights are next, as they lost to Alamogordo. Van then wraps up this block with highlights from Valencia’s victory over Valley and then other scores from Class 5A.

In the next block of the Football Show, Van has a look at Espanola Valley’s victory over Pojoaque. Espanola Valley also won this week’s Spirit Stick. Van then has highlights from Highland’s victory over Miyamura. Jared returns after that, as he has all the highlights from Thursday night. Van then wraps up this block with scores from around the state.

Van and Jared return to wrap up this week’s edition of The Football Show, with the Warrior of the Week, highlights from Portales’ big win over Lovington, and Menual’s victory over Magdalena.

Remember to tune in next week for all the highlights and scores from week 12 of high school football. The State Playoffs will be on tap the rest of the way from the Football Friday Night set.

