New Mexico Football Friday Night Week 10

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Football Friday Night crew is back with all of the highlights and scores from week 10 of high school football. Van Tate starts off the action with highlights from Carlsbad and Las Cruces, and then moves on to highlights from Cibola’s victory over Atrisco Heritage.

Jared Chester joins the set next, as he has highlights from La Cueva’s victory over Sandia. Van and Jared then take a step away from the highlights and interview the Manzano Monarchs live on set. Van is back after that and wraps up the first block with highlights from Cleveland’s victory over West Mesa.

In the next block of the Football Show, Van starts things off with a look at a big win for Los Lunas over Valley. Goddard highlights are next, as they beat Artesia in the Bulldog Bowl on Friday night. Van then wraps up this block with highlights from Roswell’s win over Alamogordo and Piedra Vista’s big win over Highland.

In the next block of the Football Show, Van has a look at Belen’s second district victory over Valencia. Then it’s highlights from Aztec’s shutout victory over Gallup. Jared then returns to the set with a look at Thursday night. He has highlights from Eldorado’s win over Manzano and then Onate’s big win over Gadsden. Van then wraps up this block with highlights from NMMI’s win over Tularosa and Navajo Prep’s big victory over Laguna Acoma. Navajo Prep also took home this week’s Spirit Stick award.

Van and Jared return to wrap up this week’s edition of the Football Show, with the Warrior of the Week and highlights from Meanual’s victory over Magdalena.

Remember to tune in next week for all the highlights and scores from week 11 of high school football.