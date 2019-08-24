New Mexico Football Friday Night Week 1

Week 1 saw the Centennial Hawks come from a 33-12 deficit in the second quarter to pick up a big victory on the road at Rio Rancho 54-53 in overtime. At Cleveland High, the Storm overpowered the Onate Knights 50-0 but lost receiver Tre Watson to an injury. The Chad Adcox era at Sandia started with a 40-35 loss to the Cibola Cougars and the Clovis Wildcats ruined the debut of new Hobbs Eagles coach Ty House in a 42-16 win.

The Artesia Bulldogs started the season on the road at rival Carlsbad and had the same result as last season, a loss. This time Carlsbad protected their turf to the tune of a 42-35 win. Albuquerque Academy new coach Shaun Gehres got his first win with the Chargers in a 9-0 victory over Tohatchi. The Belen Eagles, also playing under a new coach, were able to hold off the hard-charging Del Norte Knights 24-21.

In this block, Van starts with highlights from Highland and Rio Grande. The Ravens would come out on top in that game and improve to 1-0. Van then sends things off to Jared for this week’s edition of the Thursday Night Rewind.

The high school season started on Thursday night and Volcano Vista would upset defending 6A State Champions La Cueva on a stormy night. Eldorado also blew out West Mesa on Thursday, and Albuquerque High would take out their rival Valley. Van is back in the driver’s seat with highlights from Robertson’s victory over Santa Fe, and then touchdowns galore from Capital’s blow out victory over Crownpoint.



Down the homestretch, Van and Jared are back and highlight Tyler Jenson as this week’s Warrior of the Week. Then it’s an update from Taos, as the defending state champs take out St. Michael’s on Friday night. Gallup also comes out with a victory over Bernalillo in week one of the High School Football Season.

The team wraps things up with a look at the Saturday schedule of games.

Come back next week as the Football Friday Night crew will have all the highlights you need to see in week 2.