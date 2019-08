This week's winner of The Mac's Steak in The Rough Cut Above The Rest Play of The Week award goes to Roswell Coyote punt returner Jasia Reese.

The Coyotes had a dominant performance in their Class 5A State Championship victory over Los Lunas, and Jasia Reese had a ridiculous punt return touchdown early in that game. Reese could not be pulled down as he cut up the field for a 90-yard punt return touchdown