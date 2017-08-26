Football Friday Night Week 2

New Mexico Football Friday is back with a show full of first week highlights. In the first block, the Sandia Matadors, Rio Grande Ravens, Rio Rancho Rams, Mayfield Trojans, Onate Knights and Cleveland Storm are featured.

In the second block, highlights from Highland versus St. Pius X. Van Tate also names the winner of this week’s Spirit Stick.

In this block of Football Friday Night, the crew has highlights from class 3A and 4A, and also some interceptions you don’t want to miss from Portales. The highlights from Cibola and La Cueva are also updated in this block. Jared Chester has a look back at the Thursday Night Rewind.

In this block of Football Friday Night, we start will a look at the Power Poll. The top three are Cleveland, Rio Rancho and Manzano. That should remain the same, but the rest of the list should look much different next week. Next up was the first ever Block of the Week presented by Van Tate. The show is then wrapped up with two more games and a goodbye until next week.