Evening Rush for November 8

FRISCO, Texas (AP)Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is set to return against Minnesota after the second-year player missed the first game of his career with a neck injury.

Vander Esch sustained the injury against Philadelphia before the open week and missed the first game back against the New York Giants on Monday night. The 2018 first-round pick was limited in practice all week but didn't have a designation for game status, meaning Vander Esch is expected to play.