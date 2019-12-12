West Side ABQ Canine Magic offers sweet treats for pets this holiday season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Christmas holiday is fast approaching. While you buy gifts for your friends and loved ones, don’t forget about your furry friends.

From treats, to toys or grooming there are several ways to express love and appreciation for your pets this holiday season. David Lansa, owner of Your Pet Magazine, says he wants to promote shopping local. This month, the magazine is also promoting West Side ABQ Canine Magic. Owner Melissa Drummond makes dog treats and is selling them at her shop.

They have gift baskets filled with homemade dog treats, customized stocking for pets that has treats, jerky and cookies. Some of the baskets or stockings also have cool all-natural products like dog cologne.