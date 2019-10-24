Visit the largest winter sports sale, New Mexico Ski Swap this weekend

The New Mexico Ski Swap is the largest winter sports sale in New Mexico. Hosted by Sandia Ski Patrol it allows them the opportunity to generate revenue which helps contribute to operational costs.

You’ll find poles, goggles, clothing, and more for children and adults at the event. The sale is staffed by over 150 volunteers which helps to drastically cut down on overhead costs.

Many vendors will also take part in the event which provides a wide variety of equipment. There will be over 17,000 items to choose from.

The Swap will accept cash, personal checks, debit and credit cards including Discover, Visa, and MasterCard at the event.

The New Mexico Ski Swap will be held on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, October 25, 26, and 27 at the Manuel Lujan Jr. Exhibition Complex located at Expo New Mexico. You can enter through the fairground’s Gate 3 entrance off of San Pedro between Lomas and Central.

The Sandia Peak Ski Patrol is a nonprofit volunteer organization. The Ski Swap is the organization’s main fundraiser which allows them to provide aid to the public who ski and snowboard at Sandia Peak Ski Area.