Support the Green Beret community with 4th annual Tatonka Race

Participate in an annual fundraiser to help serve and support families and soldiers in the Green Beret community.

Sponsored by Core-crew, the 4th annual Tatonka 5K, and 10K run is held in memory of Matthew, an Eldorado graduate, Albuquerque resident, and Green Beret soldier who was killed in Afghanistan trying to help evacuate a wounded teammate.

Matthew, whose teammates called him Tatonka from his favorite film “Dancing with Wolves”, leaves behind a wife, and a son who will soon be turning 4-years-old.

The race will be held at Glorieta Camps with special awards going to the top five male and female finishers in both races. A raffle will also be held with a variety of great prizes.

All proceeds from the event will go toward The Green Beret Foundation to support other families in need. The entry fee for either race is $30 and the race begins at 10 a.m.