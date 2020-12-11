Show support for Ronald McDonald House Charities with #HereForRMHC campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – McDonald’s has launched a social challenge like no other to support Ronald McDonald House Charities. Your hands can help turn the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico mission into a movement, transforming the stories of local families into a symbol that touches everyone.

Jessica Wright, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico discusses the #HereForRMHC campaign. From now through December 31, supporters can create an RMHC heart with their hands to show support for those who have benefitted from the RMHC programs. McDonald’s will give RMHC $100 for every social post of the RMHC heart with the hashtag #HereForRMHC.

You can share your social post with the New Mexico RMHC chapter in Albuquerque by tagging the organization on Facebook and Instagram. In addition to the campaign, there is a nationwide push for the Round-Up for RMHC campaign which gives McDonald’s customers the ability to round up the change from their meal at the restaurant drive-thru and donate it directly to RMHC New Mexico.

While the change may not seem like much, on average, the Round-Up donations are equal to about $20,000 per quarter. Those funds go directly to supporting families in need in New Mexico. For more information on Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico, visit rmhc-nm.org.

Latest Community News: