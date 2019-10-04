Running 505 educates and motivates community youth

Running 505 is encouraging the youth in the community to live healthy lifestyles. The program offers weekly sessions for youth that are split between educational lessons and running time.

This youth wellness program meets one time per week at a local school in the Albuquerque area. These programs are open to any youth in the 5th through 8th grade, from any school.

During the first half of each session, kids focus on a lesson based on social, emotional, nutritional, familial, or physical learning. The second half gets them out running or walking in the community.

Adult mentors volunteer their time each week for the 90-minute sessions in addition to monthly fun runs the groups participate in. The groups meet from September through May.

Running 505 is also searching for mentors. Mentors encourage the youth involved in the program, making a positive difference in their lives.

Running 505 is funded by community donations. The organization also accepts donations.

To learn more about becoming a mentor, click here. To learn more about Running 505, click here.