ReadWest celebrates 30-years of adult literacy with Dia de los Muertos event

ReadWest Inc. is one of the largest community-based adult literacy programs in New Mexico. The local nonprofit helps adults transform their lives by proving their ability to find work, participate in their child’s education, and become effective members of the community.

Improved literacy skills open the door for more employment opportunities, vocational programs, and higher education. The state’s economy also benefits from improved literacy as a literate workforce attracts more businesses to locate in New Mexico and provides additional opportunities and competition for skilled workers.

ReadWest will be celebrating its 30th anniversary with a Dia de los Muertos themed dinner at the Old San Ysidro Church in Corrales. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and cocktail or Day of the Dead attire is encouraged.

Author and folklorist Nasario Garcia Ph.D. will be featured at the event in addition to local musicians and a slam poetry performance. Tickets cost $50 per person or $300 for a couple’s VIP experience.

All proceeds will benefit the ReadWest Adult Literacy Program.