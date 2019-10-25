R4 Robotics champions hold open house at Explora

Six weeks ago, R4 Robotics was preparing for a competition at NMSU in Las Cruces. CEO of Be Greater Than Average, Shelly Gruening and the students return to discuss how that competition went as well as their upcoming open house.

The team placed first in both the robot competition and overall, making them 11-time state champions. They were among 26 schools that competed from all across New Mexico as well as El Paso.

The students helped two other teams build their robots and four competing teams program theirs. Winners from Saturday’s competition are R4 Robotics, Montwood High School in El Paso, Chaparral Middle School, Arrowhead Park Early College High School in Las Cruces, and Alamogordo High School.

Bethany Gruening, president of business at R4 Robotics also received special recognition and was given the ‘Girls who Impact BEST Robotics’ award.

The R4 Robotics team will be hosting an open house on Sunday, November 3 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Explora. The team will have an exhibit booth where you can see their robot and discuss all things STEM.

The event is free but guests are asked to register for the event on Facebook or by sending an email to info@BeGreaterThanAverage.com.