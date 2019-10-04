¡Presente! explores the stories of home and belonging in Santa Fe

The organization Littleglobe partners with local, national, and international communities to create artistic works that empower individuals, communities, and reflect on the power of social imagination.

The Littleglobe artistic team works with different communities on large scale creative engagement projects. The collaborative project ¡Presente! focuses on collecting and sharing personal histories and current reflections on displacement and belonging.

The objection of this work is to raise awareness about gentrification, displacement, and belonging in addition to fostering a sense of community.

The work, Littleglobe Presente! Stories of Belonging and Displacement in Santa Fe will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center. Click here for tickets.