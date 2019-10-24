Opera for All program offers $5 tickets to low-income New Mexicans

Opera Southwest offers a new program, Opera for All that allows low-income New Mexico to purchase $5 tickets to productions through an initiative sponsored by Bank of America.

Inspired by a similar initiative in Portland, Oregon, Opera for All will make $5 tickets available residents individuals who currently receive SNAP or WIC with New Mexico Electronic Benefits Transfer Cards. This effort aims to radically expand access to opera for low-income New Mexicans and children.

Opera for All tickets will be available for a production two weeks before opening night and can be purchased in person or over the phone. If purchased over the phone, tickets will then be available for pick up at will call with a valid ID and EBT card.

Guests are limited to two $5 tickets per EBT card. EBT cards cannot be used to pay for tickets.

Tickets to Opera Southwest’s upcoming production Ali Baba are available now. Tickets through Opera for All will be $5 while regular tickets start at just $19.

Ali Baba hits the stage on October 25 at 7:30 p.m. and October 27 at 2 p.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.