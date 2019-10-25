NMDOG’s Lobo is in search of a loving home

NMDOG serves the chained, abused, and abandoned dogs of New Mexico. A nonprofit, all-volunteer, foster-based rescue, NMDOG serves to protect the state’s forgotten dogs through its core goals of rescue, outreach, and education.

NMDOG founder Angela Stell shows off their October Quality Mazda NMDOG of the Month, Lobo and discusses their statewide free straw program and holiday fundraising auction.

Lobo is an outgoing, and wonderful 3-year-old Husky/shepherd mix who has a heart of gold. He loves to meet new friends and will tell you all about it.

Lobo is strong and loves to go for short runs and walks along the bosque. However, he can’t do it for too long as he had extensive orthopedic surgery when he first came to NMDOG.

He is crate trained, knows basic, commands and is good with kids. He does best when he is not around cats, birds, or pocket pets.

NMDOG is seeking new and gently-used items such as pet supplies, novelty items, jewelry, art and services for its holiday fundraising auction that runs live on Facebook from November 13 to November 20, 2019. The deadline to submit donations is Sunday, November 11.

NMDOG is also raising money through its 911 Fundraiser on Facebook. The organization has so far raised $14,220 of its $20,000 goal.