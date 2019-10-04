New Mexico United, Storehouse team up to fight hunger

New Mexico United is asking soccer fans to help out the community in their fight against hunger. The team is collaborating with Storehouse New Mexico to hold a food drive for their upcoming game against Rio Grande Valley FC.

Fans are asked to bring canned goods to the game on Saturday, October 5. Volunteers from the Storehouse will be located at each entrance from the beginning of the game through halftime to accept donations.

The Storehouse will also have a table set up inside the stadium to answer the public’s questions. Storehouse New Mexico is a community resource that offers free food to individuals regardless of income and feeds 53,000 people from their food pantry annually.

They are primarily looking for canned meats, hearty soups, peanut butter, and canned fruits and vegetables.

The game takes place at Isotopes Park on Saturday, October 5. Gates open at 6 p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m.