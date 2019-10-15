Make a difference in the lives of others by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s is a fatal brain disease that 5.8 million Americans are living with. In New Mexico, there are 41,000 people living with the disease and as many as 108,000 unpaid dementia caregivers.

On October 19, you can help make a difference in the lives of those living with Alzherimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s which is the world’s largest event raising funds to advance the care, support, and research of the disease.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Hoffman Church located at 8888 Harper Rd NE. Check-in for the walk begins at 8:30 a.m.

It is free to participate in the walk, though pre-registration is highly encouraged. For registration information, you can call 505-266-4473.

The New Mexico chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association has been providing services to that affected by the disease since 1983. The organization serves the entire state of New Mexico and provides free resources including information and referral, support groups, caregiver education, care consultations, respite reimbursement and a 24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900.