Local reality series ‘Broadway Bound’ holds live musical performance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Broadway Bound” is a reality series that follows 13 young adults from New Mexico through musical theater training experience.

Created by Katharsis Media, “Broadway Bound” provides a unique opportunity for contestants pursuing a career in performing arts.

This year contestants auditioned with a vocal piece, monologue, and learned dance numbers to secure the 13 available slots. Over the course of 16 weeks, contestants trained and competed in team and individual challenges with eliminations occurring after each challenge until only four contestants remained. The final four competitors have rehearsed to perform a new live musical Dec. 14.

The contestant with the highest score will receive a Director’s Scholarship to the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City.

In addition to the scholarship, all participants receive scholarships for weekly vocal lessons, dance workshops and acting masterclasses for the whole time they are in the program. The final 4 also receive an additional year of training in vocals, dance, and acting as well as $1,000 each in college scholarships.

The Broadway Bound live show will be Dec. 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.