Learn about the Japanese American World War II experience during 3rd Thursday at Albuquerque Museum

Every third Thursday of the month, the Albuquerque Museum hosts a free event including live music, performance, hands-on activities for children, gallery exhibits, and much more. This month’s event will focus on the New Mexico Japanese American Citizen League and their exhibition “Courage and Compassion: Our Shared Story of the Japanese American World War II Experience”.

This free, after-hours event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will begin with a stroll through a mini fall festival featuring arts and crafts booths. Readings will be held by local authors Cynthia Grady and Mary Oishi.

A traditional Japenese-style line dancing class will follow. Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience drumming with Bushido Kenkyukai Taiko.

3rd Thursday takes place at the Albuquerque Museum located at 2000 Mountain Rd NW on October 17, 2019, from 5 to 8:30 p.m.