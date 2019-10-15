Kids can explore science during winter camp at National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

Kids can get creative and experience the fun of science during the “Science is Everywhere” winter camp 2019 at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History.

Museum educator David Gibson demonstrates how to create a fall scented apple pie oobleck experiment using only apple sauce, corn starch, and cinnamon.

The camp is open to children pre-K through the seventh grade where they can learn about the wonders of science through one-day sessions. These sessions will take place on December 23, 26, 27, 30 and January 2 and 3.

Full-day camps are available for children in grades 1st through 3rd and 4th through 7th and run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cost for the session is $70 per child, per day.

Half-day camps are also available for pre-K four-year-olds and kindergarteners which run from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. These sessions are $25 per child, per day.

Camps fill up quickly. Those interested can call 505-245-2137 ext. 103 with any questions.