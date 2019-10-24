Closings & Delays
Kick-off the holiday season with family-friendly Spooky Sprint

Bodies Race Company ABQ strives to make a healthy impact in the community by its three core values focusing on fun, family, and fitness. An organization run by family, for families, they put on a 5K, 10K, and half marathon holiday-themed running events throughout the year.

Bodies Race Company ABQ will hold their Spooky Sprint 5K/10K on Saturday, October 26 at the Alameda Open Space at Paseo de Bosque Trail. The race begins at 8 a.m.

The Thanksgiving-themed Turkey Trails 5K/10K will be held on Saturday, November 23 at Riverside Trail. The Candy Cane Course will be held on Saturday, December 14.

