Join the fight against cancer during Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk

On October 26 you can help save lives from breast cancer by taking part in the 20th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Albuquerque.

This family-friendly, non-competitive event helps enable the American Cancer Society to save lives from this disease by investiging in groundbreaking research, provide free information, and helping others reduce their breast cancer risk. This fundraiser allows the community to come together to save lives.

In New Mexico, more than 1,440 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year and an estimated 270 will die from the disease. For some cancer patients, lack of transportation can hinder their treatment and care.

The American Cancer SOciety’s Road to Recovery program provides free rides to cancer-related treatment and appointments. In 2018, the American Cancer Society provided 1,231 free rides in New Mexico.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk takes place on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. at the Isleta Amphitheater.

The event is free to attend though donations are encouraged. You can register online all this week or Saturday, at the walk.