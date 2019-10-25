Join Boofy’s Best for Pets Halloween celebration, Howl & Growl 2019

Take part in Halloween fun for you and your pets. Join Boofy’s Best for Pets as they host their 9th annual Halloween Howl & Growl 2019 celebration.

Bring your kids and pets to this free event to participate in costume contests, trick-or-treating, and the chance to win fun prizes. Visit vendors, get your pet’s photos taken, and meet adoptable pets from local rescues

All well-behaved animals are welcome to participate in the festivities and are asked to be on a leash or in a secure carrier. Some activities request a small donation to support animal rescue groups and nonprofit organizations participating in the event.

All animal adoptions at the event include spay or neuter, microchip, and vaccinations required by law. Albuquerque Animal Welfare adoption fees are just $10.

Howl & Growl kicks off Sunday, October 27 from 1 p.m to 4 p.m. at Boofy’s Best for Pets located at 8201 Golf Course Rd. NW.