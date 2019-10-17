‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ takes to the stage at Popejoy Hall

The reimagined 50th-anniversary tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar” is coming to New Mexico. The play is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events in the final weeks of the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas.

Proven to be a worldwide phenomenon, the musical is making its way to Popejoy Hall in Albuquerque. Produced by Stephen Gabriel and Work Light Productions, the musical features award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tim Rice.

After nearly 10-years since the work’s last major US tour, the production will play in over 50 markets throughout North America. The performance will run from October 17 to October 20, 2019, at Popejoy Hall.

Tickets are available through the Popejoy box office.