International District Economic Development provides community with resources to succeed

Founded in 2019 by a native New Mexican, the International District Economic Development center is the first of its kind in Albuquerque. The center has been under renovation for the last six months is finally ready to open its doors.

The Center provides the community with access to resources needed to develop business and create job growth. Founder of the center, Alex Horton explains that the project began with a survey of the community.

The public was asked what was needed to support entrepreneurship as well as job and skill development. Alex says that he and his team discovered that the community was in need of a center that offered co-working space, incubation services, and a common networking area.

A total of 11 businesses will be starting in the center.

The grand opening for the International District Development Center will take place on November 12, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 111 Wyoming Blvd. NE.