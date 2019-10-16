Help the less fortunate through donations to Toys for Tots program

The goal of the Toys for Tots program run by the Marines Corps Reserve is to help less fortunate children by collecting new, unwrapped toys to distribute as Christmas gifts.

Toys for Tots takes place each year during the months of October, November, and December as a message of hope to children that will help them grow into responsible, productive, and patriotic citizens. The effort also unites members of the community in a common cause and works to better communities in the future.

The 15th annual Toys for Tots Run takes place on Sunday, October 21, 2019. This motorcycle rally will begin at the Walmart on NM 528 in Enchanted Hills in Rio Rancho and will end at the Thunderbird Harley-Davidson.

Those who cannot participate in the ride are encouraged to meet up at Thunderbird Harley-Davidson where you can make a toy donation. The event is kid-friendly and will feature several law enforcement vehicles and fire trucks.

Assistant coordinator for Toys for Tots Paul Caputo explains that last year’s rally had about 2,300 motorcycles participate and is hoping to break that record this year. Paul also says this year, the 244th United States Marine Corps Birthday Ball will be open to the public for the first time as tickets benefit Toys for Tots.

Close to 5,000 families are currently signed up to receive assistance from Toys for Tots this year and organizers anticipate the total number to reach 8,000.