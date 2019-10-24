Help Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers solve crimes by submitting anonymous tips

Giving the community an avenue to help police solve crimes, the Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers relies on anonymous tips from the public to help locate fugitives. Crime Stoppers Liason Sonya Marquez discusses two Albuquerque crimes where authorities are searching for the suspects involved.’

October 15, 2019

Two unidentified individuals left Walmart with unpaid merchandise. When the pair was approached by a sales associate, the female stated she had a needle and displayed a syringe. Both individuals left the scene on foot.

October 16, 2019

An unidentified male and female entered a Lowe’s where they proceeded to the tool department and selected multiple items. The pair then filled their shopping card and exited without paying for the merchandise.

To submit a tip call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-7867 or submit online at P3Tips.com