Free computer programming classes available to middle and high school students

If your children are into computers and want to learn more about programming, they are in luck. There will be free computer programming classes available to middle and high schoolers all around the metro.

CodeClubs.org is a coalition of professional software developers, engineers and technical professionals who volunteer to teach youth in the community. Code Clubs is the only organization in New Mexico that provides free after-school computer science education.

This semester, Code Club will be offering classes at the JCC, Mesa Verde Community Center, the Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails, and Explora. These courses are open to kids age 11 and up and registration is ongoing.

The classes include various computer skills including game development, website development, and programming languages including Python and Java

Click here to view available Code Club programs.