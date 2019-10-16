Explore a variety of foods, drinks at New Mexico Fermentation Festival

It’s a party for your tastebuds. At the fourth annual New Mexico Fermentation Festival, you can explore cider, wine, pickles, cheese, chocolates, spirits, kombucha, coffee, kimchi and so much more.

The only festival of its kind in the southwest, the Fermentation Festival is an all-day event that will feature different fermentation workshops, lectures, and tutorials. The event is educational and hopes to inform the public on the growing trend of preserving and enjoying foods through the process of fermentation.

In addition to workshops, the festival will also include over 40 fermented food, drink, and product vendors. The festival takes place on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Guttierez-Hubbell House located at 6029 Isleta Boulevard SW in Albuquerque.

Tickets are available online and cost $15. At the door on the day of the event, tickets will cost $20. Proceeds will benefit the Hubbell House Alliance and the Bernalillo Quality of Life Fund.

You can also participate in the organized bike ride to the festival which will begin at 8:45 a.m. on the day of the event. The ride is about 45-minutes long and will begin at the Paseo del Bosque Trail.