Experience the thrill of radio-controlled aviation during the High Desert Jet Fly-In

Take part in an event where you can listen to the roar of amazing radio-controlled aircraft. From October 16 through October 19, visit the Second Annual High Desert Jet Fly-In meet.

Sponsored by the Albuquerque Radio Control Club, the event features the flying of radio-controlled model electric and turbine-powered aircraft. Held at the George Maloof Memorial Airpark in Albuquerque, pilots will fly in six award categories including civilian, military, scale, sport, ducted fan, and director’s choice.

The event is free for spectators and food concession will be available on Saturday. Lester Beason with the Albuquerque Radion Control Club explains that this event is great for those interested in the hobby as there will be members available to answer questions about the aircraft.