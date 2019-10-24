Entourage Jazz to perform award-winning show benefitting victims of domestic violence

Entourage Jazz will be presenting a repeat performance of their award-winning show, “Entourage Jazz Swings Bobby & Frank: Honoring the music and Persona of Bobby Darin and Frank Sinatra” this weekend.

The performance was featured on the New Mexico Jazz Workshop’s Jazz Under the Stars Summer Series at the Albuquerque Muesum where the group held the show in front of a sold-out crowd. The show will feature vocalist Emerson Corely and Entourage Jazz in big band form.

The band’s performance won the Weekly Alibi’s Best of Burque Music Showcase award for “Best Performance” of 2018. All ticket proceeds from the show will directly benefit the Domestic Violence Resource Center of NM.

Entourage Jazz Swings Bobby & Frank will take place on Sunday, October 27 at 2 p.m. at the KiMo Theatre. General admission tickets cost $24 and can be purchased online.

Entourage Jazz specializes in classic jazz favorites and perform at clubs, restaurants, wedding receptions, private parties, and corporate events.