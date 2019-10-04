Enlace Comunitario offers bilingual services its effort to eliminate domestic violence

The mission of Enlace Comunitario is to transform the lives of individuals and their families experiencing domestic violence by working to decrease gender equality and intimate partner violence in the Latino immigrant community in Central New Mexico.

Established in July of 2000, Enlace Comunitario is a nonprofit that has a bilingual and bicultural staff of 28 professionals including attorneys, mental health practitioners, and community educators, as well as an active Board of Directors. They offer a variety of intervention services for adults and children experiencing domestic violence such as case management, safety planning, individual, group and family counseling, and legal advocacy and representation.

Last year, Enlace Comuniatrio directly served over 1,000 victims of domestic violence including 350 children and youth.

For additional information on the services provided by Enlace Comunitario, click here.

If you are in danger call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.