Dr. Eugene Sun of Blue Cross Blue Shield discusses flu symptoms, prevention

Is it a cold, the flu or something else? How do you know if you have the flu or is it just a bad cold?

Viruses and bacteria can cause many types of illnesses involving the head, throat, and lungs and it can be tricky to understand what the problem is and how to treat it. Dr. Eugene Sun from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico helps to understand what actions to take when you start to show symptoms of common illnesses.

The flu typically includes symptoms of fever, fatigue, head and body aches, sore throat and congestion. There are antiviral medications that are available through your medical provider.

A flu shot is the best form of protection from the flu. The Department of Health recommends the vaccine for anyone over six-months-old but states that it is most important that those who are at high-risk for flu complications including pregnant women, nursing home residents, and those with chronic medical conditions.

It takes about two weeks after the vaccination for antibodies to develop within the body and provide protection against the flu. It is better to prevent the flu early on by getting your shot early.

It is important to wash your hands as the flu is very contagious. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers additional information on how to prevent the flu.