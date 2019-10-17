Convoy of Hope community event to provide free groceries, health screenings, dental exams

On November 2 the community is invited to the Convoy of Hope outreach event. The festivities are the result of a partnership with the City of Albuquerque Convention Center, Presbyterian Health Care, Comcast, Chick-Fil-A, ESPN, Radio 101.7. the Albuquerque Police Department as well as 100 locals businesses, churches, and nonprofit organizations.

During the event over $1 million worth of goods and services will be given away for free. This includes 70,000 pounds of groceries, 3,000 pairs of shoes for children ages 2 to 18, lunches, haircuts, family portraits, dental exams and will also include a full medical clinic.

Over 6,600 people and 1,500 volunteers were in attendance at last year’s Convoy of Hope. This year the goal is to service 8,000 to 10,000 people.

The Convoy of Hope takes place at the Albuquerque Convention Center at 401 2nd St. NE at 10 a.m.