Community policing council to hold domestic violence forum

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and next Saturday you can take part in a domestic violence forum. The forum will be held by the Northeast Community Policing Council which is one of six policing councils in Albuquerque.

The council hopes to bring awareness of domestic violence. There will be speakers and agencies at the forum who will able to highlight available services and resources regarding domestic violence.

The community policing council domestic violence forum takes place on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the African American Performing Arts Center.