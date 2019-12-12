Broadway musical ‘Waitress’ comes to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Listen up theatre lovers, there’s a hilarious Broadway musical coming to Albuquerque that you don’t want to miss. “Waitress” is a knee slapping musical that features original music and lyrics by seven-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson, original choreography by Lorin Latarro recreated by tour choreographer Abbey O’Brien and original direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus, recreated by tour director Susanna Wolk.

The show is about a waitress named Jenna who is an expert pie-maker. She dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage by pouring her heart into her pies. When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

The shows will be at Popejoy Hall. Visit PopejoyPresents.com for ticket information.

Performance Dates & Times