Albuquerque Water Utility Authority gives December landscape tips, good books to read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We are in the heart of winter and temperatures aren’t going to get warmer anytime soon. What does this mean for our landscape?

Landscape and Water Resource information provided by the Water Authority Water Conservation Program wants to stress that people don’t need to water their landscape this month.

A November record snowstorm in Albuquerque brought enough water to meet established landscape needs for the next six weeks.

They do stress that homeowners should make sure their irrigation system has been properly shut down to avoid costly repairs.

They say trees may still need to be water during the winter season but only if we don’t get enough precipitation throughout the colder months. If your landscape gets more than ½” of rain or 6″ of snow there is no need for supplemental irrigation on that month during the winter season.

If needed you can hand water your trees per the winter season. Watering Recommendations can be found at 505Outside.

The December water authority’s newsletter highlights some great books about water. Katherine Yuhas, Water Resources Division Manager, also says December is a good time to plan for the upcoming seasons.