Albuquerque Neuroscience enrolling participants for clinical trial on Alzheimer’s disease

Albuquerque Neuroscience, Inc. is a local, family-owned clinic that contributes to the development of new treatment for psychiatric illnesses. The clinic is currently conducting a clinical trial on participants with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

Clinical research coordinator Anderson Riddle explains more about this clinical trial.

The goal of the study is to further the understanding of the role of oral and dental health play in the progression of Alzheimer’s Disease. Study participation lasts up to a year and a half.

A caregiver or study partner would need to come to all office visits and assist the participant with the study.

If you are interested in participating, call Albuquerque Neuroscience, Inc. at 505-848-3773 or send a Facebook message to the clinic to find out more information.