Albuquerque Community Foundation helps to build a brighter future for the community

The Albuquerque Community Foundation is an organization that works to be a leader in community philanthropy. Their mission is to build, invest, and manage endowment funds, enhancing the quality of the community through strategic grantmaking.

The Albuquerque Community Foundation and Jennifer Riordan Sparkle Fund have partnered with Working Classroom and visual artist PAZ to create the first of four murals across Albuquerque. The mural, located on the Albuquerque Community Foundation’s east external wall is titled “In the Garden of Sharing” and is based on a natural landscape to represent the sharing of resources that give way to growth and connectivity.

The organization invites the public to attend the Kids & Cars Public Car Show on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the Albuquerque Journal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will showcase a variety of cars and will include food trucks and fun for kids.

The event costs $10 per person. Kids 12 and under are free.