AFR participates in ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign for American Cancer Society

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a disease that affects both women and men. The American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink Fundraiser is a campaign that gives men a greater presence in the fight against the disease.

The goal of the fundraiser is to raise awareness and money in order to support the American Cancer Society’s breast cancer initiatives and save lives from the disease. In New Mexico, more than 1,440 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year and 270 will die from the disease.

Candidates taking part in the Real Men campaign commit to wearing pink during the month of October to raise breast cancer awareness and information such as screening guidelines and to reach out to networks to try and raise $2,500. Last year’s campaign raised over $35,000 for the American Cancer Society.

All Real Men Wear Pink 2019 candidates are listed online where you can read bios and make donations to the campaign.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Albuquerque walk will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. at the Isleta Amphitheater.