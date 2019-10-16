ABQ 365 highlights marathons, musicals, and more happening this weekend

This week in Albuquerque, you can run a marathon, help New Mexico United wrap up their first season, and enjoy some of your favorite musicals on stage.

Big 5 Duke City Marathon: Participate in New Mexico’s longest-running and premier fitness event. This marathon features seven races and is an all-age event that begins and ends in downtown Albuquerque. The race is also a Boston Marathon qualifier and takes place on Sunday, October 20.

New Mexico United v. Las Vegas Lights FC: Watch United in their final regular match of the season. The match will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Isotopes Park.

‘Mamma Mia!’: View this comedic story of a young woman’s quest to find her biological father at the Albuquerque Little Theatre. The musical will run on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from October 11 through November 3.

Boo ‘N Brew: Get into the spooky spirit on Saturday, October 19, during this fall festival at Cottonwood Mall. Adults can enjoy four different beer gardens from local breweries while kids can participate in games, bounce houses, face painting, a petting zoo plus more. Dress in your Halloween attire.

2019 To Life Gala: Hosted by the Holocaust & Intolerance Museum of New Mexico, the gala is a fundraiser to benefit educational programs eaching others how to stand against acts of injustice or intolerance. The event will feature a reception and silent auction which is followed by dinner and dancing.

Popejoy Presents: ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’: An award-winning production, this musical pays tribute to the 1971 Billboard Album of the Year in a modern, theatrical world.

New Mexico Watercolor Society 2019 Fall Show: Visit the Fine Arts Building at Expo New Mexico to view over 120 watercolor and acrylic paintings by local artists. Admission to the show is free.