QUIZ: The history of the CMA Awards

How well do you know your CMA Awards history? Take our quiz to find out!/**/
If you don’t see the quiz, click here.
Join News 2 for live coverage from the CMA Awards, starting at 5 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Nov.13th from Nashville, Tennessee.
by: Sebastian PoseyPosted: / Updated:
How well do you know your CMA Awards history? Take our quiz to find out!/**/
If you don’t see the quiz, click here.
Join News 2 for live coverage from the CMA Awards, starting at 5 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Nov.13th from Nashville, Tennessee.