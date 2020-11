NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -- Lady A took to Twitter Wednesday to announce the band would not attend the 2020 CMA Awards. The group said one of their immediate family members tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

"So far, the three of us continue to test negative, and out of caution and love for everyone involved with the CMAs, we've decided to stay home from the awards tonight," the post read. The group said they were disappointed they wouldn't get to perform alongside Darius Rucker and Thomas Rhett, but said Charles Kelley had already taped his performance with Carly Pearce.