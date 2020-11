NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) -- The most coveted CMA award of the night, Entertainer of the Year, has some new blood this year. With seven Entertainer of the Year wins under his belt, Garth Brooks has chosen to slide aside this year from the CMA's top honor. "We feel very lucky with seven, and it's time for somebody else to hold that award and know what Entertainer of the Year feels like," Brooks explained.

A move that may have brought new blood into the category. "Another crazy twist on a pretty crazy year for everybody, and so I'm stoked you know," Luke Combs told News 2. Combs said it's hard to believe because he moved to Nashville just over five years ago without a publishing deal.