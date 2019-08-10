August 9 Evening Rush: Nehemiah Griego to be sentenced as an adult

1. A judge has ruled that notorious teen killer Nehemiah Griego will be sentenced as an adult. Griego was just 15 years old when he shot and killed his parents and three younger siblings in 2013. On Friday, Judge Alissa Hart ruled not only is Griego unfit for release, he’s no longer eligible for rehabilitation in the juvenile system.

2. A New Mexico police officer got an unwelcome addition with his fast-food order. The officer took a picture of what he got when he ordered a burger at the Clovis Burger King. That picture has now gone viral.

3. Earlier this week, KRQE News 13 reported on the man accused of going on a crime spree along Eubank. Now, police say after News 13’s story ran showing his pictures, they got an anonymous tip identifying him.

4. A deep monsoon flow combined with a few weather disturbances will keep New Mexico pretty wet through the weekend. Showers will hold on tonight before overnight clearing. On Saturday numerous storms will develop by the afternoon.

5. When officers found a man trying to break into a Santa Fe Jimmy John’s, they tried stopping him. But they say because he was clearly on drugs, even tasing him wouldn’t calm him down.

The Evening’s Top Stories